Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after acquiring an additional 714,393 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,300,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 225.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after acquiring an additional 611,054 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,549,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2,045.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 294,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after buying an additional 280,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $218.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.33. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

