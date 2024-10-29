Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 164,349 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2,252.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,349 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,339,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $930,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after buying an additional 189,189 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 264.66 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

