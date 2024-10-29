Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.43 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,684,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Xylem by 56.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,013,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,961,000 after buying an additional 365,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Xylem by 246.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $29,234,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 315,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 206,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.67.

NYSE XYL opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

