Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 411.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of State Street by 44.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.99 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

