Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Unum Group by 361.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $64.52.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

