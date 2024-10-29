Ballentine Partners LLC Has $309,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,184.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,184.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,727 shares of company stock worth $7,437,558. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.47.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $197.25 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.86 and its 200 day moving average is $161.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

