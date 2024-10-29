Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 683 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,581,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $66,474,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,378,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,837,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.02%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

