Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Position Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.75 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,461,153 shares of company stock worth $1,073,075,720. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

