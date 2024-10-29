Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,142,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,460,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,013,000 after buying an additional 762,958 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,687,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,502,000 after buying an additional 761,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after buying an additional 225,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,509.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.67. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.88 and a 52 week high of $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.46.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

