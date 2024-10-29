Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $25,415,000. Liquid Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,263,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 289,465 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 328,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 176,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 801.0% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 191,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.