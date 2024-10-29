Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 148.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 69,313 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 20.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Moderna by 121.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Moderna by 149.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Moderna by 295.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,931 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.65.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

