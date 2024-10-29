Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,800 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

NYSE JCI opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $95,507,639.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,507,639.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock worth $16,999,239. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

