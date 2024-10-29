Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 2,900 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 314.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 48.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 56,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.6 %

WTW stock opened at $292.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.85 and its 200 day moving average is $272.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $227.81 and a 1-year high of $303.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

