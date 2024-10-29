Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,438 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,005 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,904 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.22. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

