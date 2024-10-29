Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth $27,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 226.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.40. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. Matson had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $96,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,208.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $1,000,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,897 shares in the company, valued at $29,727,772.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $96,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,208.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,736 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,854 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

