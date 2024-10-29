Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 127,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 50.8% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $5,160,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $238,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $508.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.09.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

