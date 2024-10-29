IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Credicorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BAP stock opened at $192.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.31. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $193.25.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.9084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

