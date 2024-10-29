Citigroup Cuts Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target to $40.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

RPRX stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 175.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 30.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 10,813,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,570 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 923,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,051,000 after buying an additional 45,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 90,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

