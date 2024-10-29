Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.