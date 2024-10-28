Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 25.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,973,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 181,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $179.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.58 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

