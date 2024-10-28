First Bank & Trust Acquires 187 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 102,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 330.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $581.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $502.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $570.04 and its 200-day moving average is $547.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

