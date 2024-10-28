30,450 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Global Wealth Management LLC

Global Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,564,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.9% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $581.90 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.93. The stock has a market cap of $502.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $570.04 and a 200-day moving average of $547.67.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.