iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 102,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IVV opened at $581.90 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.67. The stock has a market cap of $502.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.