GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,940 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 642.2% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

