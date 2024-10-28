Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $442,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $950.85 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $548.44 and a 52-week high of $979.78. The stock has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $885.56 and a 200-day moving average of $797.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

