GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.69.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS opened at $512.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $540.51. The company has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

