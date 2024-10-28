The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 840,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86,435 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $333,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $398.91 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.04.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

