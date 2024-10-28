Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

