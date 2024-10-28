Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $617,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $398.91 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.04. The firm has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

