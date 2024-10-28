BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 748 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $398.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

