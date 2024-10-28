The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Home Depot by 8.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 279,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 337,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $134,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 43,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $398.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.04. The company has a market capitalization of $396.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

