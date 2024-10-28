Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

INTC stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

