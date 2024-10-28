T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $97,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,667,000 after acquiring an additional 184,059 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.17.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $226.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.42 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

