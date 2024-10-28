Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $281.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.16. The company has a market cap of $513.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

