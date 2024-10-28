Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,587 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 268,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,727 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $238,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 32,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $226.36 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.42 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.