Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,504 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $30,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $250.50 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.89 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,099,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,479 shares of company stock worth $15,434,526 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

