Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,811,000 after buying an additional 518,075 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,324,000 after buying an additional 230,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,099,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,479 shares of company stock worth $15,434,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TRV opened at $250.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.89 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

