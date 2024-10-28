Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $10.51 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $166.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.