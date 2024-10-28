GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $567,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $97.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.22%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

