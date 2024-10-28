Forsta AP Fonden Buys 35,100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $120,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $281.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.02 and its 200 day moving average is $273.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

