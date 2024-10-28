Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,882 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

