T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21,580.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,828 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $51,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 3.1 %

TMUS stock opened at $226.36 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.42 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.