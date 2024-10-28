Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $69,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,657,000 after purchasing an additional 218,516 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,696,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,298,000 after buying an additional 284,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $165.31 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $167.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.