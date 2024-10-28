GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $2,176,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 82.7% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 302.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock opened at $344.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.49. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $193.77 and a one year high of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.06.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

