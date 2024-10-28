Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 837,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $928,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 59,924 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS opened at $52.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

