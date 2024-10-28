Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 138.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,420,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,354.83 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $811.42 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,366.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,309.22.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,451.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.