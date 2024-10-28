St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 34,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 53,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.1% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $119.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.