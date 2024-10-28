NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $351,774,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after purchasing an additional 466,757 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after purchasing an additional 360,909 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $142,526,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after buying an additional 298,645 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.77.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $490.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.14. The stock has a market cap of $153.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.50%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.