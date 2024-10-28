Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $105,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 96,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,913,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $281.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.02 and its 200-day moving average is $273.16. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

