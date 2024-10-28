GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,297 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $101.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

